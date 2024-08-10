Jerusalem Post
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 10, 2024 04:29

US troops in northeastern Syria were attacked by a drone, a US official told Reuters on Friday, although there were no injuries according to initial reports.

This is the second attack in recent days against US forces in the Middle East as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies.

"Initial reports do not indicate any injuries, however medical evaluations are ongoing. We are currently conducting a damage assessment," the US official said on the condition of anonymity about the attack in Syria.

The attack took place at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts US troops along with those from the US-led coalition.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq, who it says are on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries but was later pushed back.

