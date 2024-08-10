Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia evacuates over 76,000 in Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion, TASS cites emergency ministry

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 12, 2024 15:38

More than 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region, the local emergency ministry was quoted by the Tass news agency as saying on Saturday, following Ukraine's incursion into the region this week.

Russia is fighting intense battles against thousands of Ukrainian troops as deep as 20 km (12 miles) inside the Kursk region after Ukraine's biggest attack on Russian sovereign territory since the start of the war in 2022.

On Monday, the governor of Russia's Kursk region said that Ukraine had taken control of 28 settlements in the border province.

Greek wildfire spreads to edge of Athens; towns, hospitals evacuated
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 04:10 PM
Pakistan army arrests former spy Faiz Hameed
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 03:51 PM
Shin Bet, police arrest two suspects who set Israeli Arab car on fire in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 03:16 PM
Russia evacuates 11,000 people from Belgorod border district, TASS says
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 01:02 PM
IDF issues statement regarding the abuse of security detainee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 12:55 PM
IAF commander disallows career soldiers from traveling abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 12:03 PM
Three wounded in strike in Kafr Kila, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 11:59 AM
Israel offered to evacuate Palestinians to Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 11:58 AM
Mahmoud Abbas to meet with Putin on Tuesday
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:56 AM
Lufthansa extends flight suspensions in update on Middle East tensions
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:50 AM
US-UK coalition strike Houthi stronghold in Hodeidah Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 11:50 AM
Turkey's priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:15 AM
Turkey, Syria could meet at ministerial level if conditions suitable
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:11 AM
Defense Ministry to create pre-military preparatory program for haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 10:20 AM
Two anti-tank missiles launched at Metulla area, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:57 AM