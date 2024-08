The Israeli Air Force killed multiple terrorists, including one who took part in the October 7 massacre, in targeted strikes on Khan Yunis over the last few days, the IDF announced on Saturday night.

The 98th Division of the IDF have also carried out targeted raids in Khan Yunis, both above and below ground.

The 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit reportedly found weapons inside an underground tunnel, including rifles and explosives, which they said indicated a long-term stay.