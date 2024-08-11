Jerusalem Post
Kamala Harris condemns 'killing of civilians' in IDF strike on Hamas compound

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 11, 2024 01:56

US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the IDF strike on a Hamas command center embedded in Al-Taabin school in Gaza on Saturday morning, saying Israel needed to do more to avoid civilian casualties, it was reported on Saturday night.

"Yet again far too many civilians have been killed," Harris said during a campaign stop in Phoenix when asked for her reaction to the strike.

"Israel has the right to pursue Hamas terrorists, but it has the responsibility to avoid harming civilians. President Biden and I are working around the clock on a deal that will free the hostages and bring about a ceasefire."

Reiterating US calls, Harris told reporters: "We need a hostage deal and a ceasefire."

