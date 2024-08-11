NOTAM (no fly) order issued for Tehran until 14 August due to 'gun firing exercises'

Iran has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for scheduled gun firing exercise in the airspace over Tehran until August 14, the US Defense Internet NOTAM service reported on Saturday night.

The no flight order covers the OID29 area of Tehran.

The gun firing exercises are to take place from August 11 to August 14, 2024, between 04:30 and 14:30 UTC each day.

According to the alert, the exercises will occur from ground level up to 10,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL).

All pilots are advised to avoid the area during the times.

A previous NOTAM was issued by Iran on 5 August alerting aircraft to dangers en route for the center, west, and northwest of the country.

Tensions in region lead to warnings to pilots

On 7 August, Egypt instructed all of airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for a three-hour period in the early morning between 0100 to 0400 GMT, providing no further details for the NOTAM. An Egyptian official was quoted by the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV as saying that the Iranian authorities said to avoid flying in Iranian airspace because of “military exercises.”

“Based on a report from Iranian authorities to all civil aviation companies, flights over Iranian airspace are to be avoided,” the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

Britain has issued NOTAM warnings to pilots flying over Beirut until November, Iran International reported last week.