Climber scales Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics, met by police

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was met by police mid-way up, French media said.

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes.

In one video, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.

A Paris police spokesperson said they did not have enough details to comment. The tower operator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

