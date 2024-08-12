Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Approximately 30 Hezbollah rockets crossed from Lebanon on Monday overnight, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 12, 2024 03:14

Approximately 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported following the sirens sounded in northern Israel on Monday overnight.

In the report, the IDF stated that the projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, with several of them falling in open areas. No injuries, wounded, or damage was reported.

The IDF began a counter offensive against the sources of the fire, the IDF noted in its report.

"We bombarded Brigade 146 headquarters in Gatton with rockets and Katyushas. The bombing was in response to attacks on southern villages," Maariv cited Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news outlet, claiming Hezbollah responsibility for the attack.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Anti-terror tech group worried about board membership of Elon Musk's X
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 03:23 AM
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 01:23 AM
Gallant to Austin: Iran is preparing for a significant attack
By MAARIV
08/12/2024 12:34 AM
Iranian military delegation visits Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 09:17 PM
Military rabbinate tells IDF soldiers not to fast on Tisha B'Av
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 06:10 PM
Climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on Olympics' last day arrested
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 05:26 PM
Five people killed in drone strike on vehicle in Syria-Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 02:31 PM
China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 02:26 PM
Germany's Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 01:56 PM
Gov. approves bill to block Al Mayadeen in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 12:41 PM
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter comes in 9th place in Olympic marathon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 12:10 PM
Border police arrests seven illegal immigrants in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 11:38 AM
Anti-tank missile impacts in Netua, damage reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 11:35 AM
IDF doubles amount of drones in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 10:28 AM
IDF troops operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 09:26 AM