UK, France, Germany: 'We call on Iran to refrain from attacks'

Iran should desist from attacks that would lead to an escalation in the Middle East and endanger a hostage deal, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement on Monday.

"We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages," the statement read.

The leaders also commended the "tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages."