Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK, France, Germany: 'We call on Iran to refrain from attacks'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 12, 2024 09:15

Iran should desist from attacks that would lead to an escalation in the Middle East and endanger a hostage deal, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement on Monday. 

"We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages," the statement read. 

The leaders also commended the "tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages." 

Two anti-tank missiles launched at Metulla area, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:57 AM
Hezbollah evacuating headquarters in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:45 AM
Helicopter crashes into hotel in Australia, killing pilot
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 09:28 AM
US coalition forces to withdraw from Iraq in 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:12 AM
Mediating countries working to establish hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:17 AM
Netanyahu warns ministers not to speak on security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:14 AM
Man hit by train in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 07:46 AM
IDF confirms 38 terrorists eliminated in Gaza school attack
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/12/2024 06:17 AM
Anti-terror tech group worried about board membership of Elon Musk's X
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 03:23 AM
Approximately 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon on Monday overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 02:48 AM
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 01:23 AM
Iranian military delegation visits Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 09:17 PM
Military rabbinate tells IDF soldiers not to fast on Tisha B'Av
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 06:10 PM
Climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on Olympics' last day arrested
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 05:26 PM
Five people killed in drone strike on vehicle in Syria-Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 02:31 PM