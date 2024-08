In the past few hours, there have been indications that Hezbollah has been evacuating its headquarters in Beirut, Ynet reported on Monday, citing an Arabic report.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, who have vowed to avenge the July killings of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.