Greek wildfire spreads to edge of Athens; towns, hospitals evacuated

By REUTERS

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by searing summer heat and strong winds spread to the edge of Athens on Monday, torching trees, houses, and cars and forcing the evacuations of more than 25 towns and villages, Greek authorities said.

Almost 700 firefighters, 190 fire engines, and 33 waterbombing aircraft, backed by volunteers, battled the conflagration that broke out at three p.m. (midday GMT) on Sunday near Varnavas, 35 km (20 miles) north of the capital.

There have been no reports of deaths so far. Thirteen people were treated by rescuers and medical staff for smoke inhalation, and two firefighters for burns, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

