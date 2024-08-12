Hezbollah targets Upper Galilee throughout Monday, IDF strikes in southern Lebanon

Several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Ramim Ridge, Metula, and Mount Dov throughout the day on Monday, the IDF reported. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Wardiyeh in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, in the morning, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Chihine and Jibbain in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery also targeted threats in the areas of Wadi Hamoul, Ramyeh, and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.