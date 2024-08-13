Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spanish charity rescues 54 migrants in central Mediterranean

By REUTERS

Volunteer lifeguards from Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms rescued 54 migrants stranded on a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off the Italian island of Lampedusa on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness.

Those rescued were mainly Syrian nationals, the group said. They were later taken to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard.

The central Mediterranean is one of the most dangerous routes for refugees seeking asylum in Europe. Last year, more than 3,100 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the sea to Europe, according to data from the United Nations' refugee agency.

Open Arms said it had rescued a total of 383 people in the past four days.

Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from US
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:56 PM
Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:32 PM
Kamala Harris to detail plans to cut costs in key policy speech in NC
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:04 PM
PM denies claims that changes were made to earlier hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 03:24 PM
Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Is
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:12 AM
Due to military activity, residents of Acre may hear explosions
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/13/2024 09:40 AM
Hamas 'does not refuse' to participate in next round of ceasefire talks
By MAARIV
08/13/2024 08:19 AM
UKMTO reports incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:23 AM
Blinken scheduled to travel to the Middle East Tuesday night
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 03:31 AM
UK maritime agency reports incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 02:39 AM
Violent altercation between IDF forces and Palestinians in Ramallah
By WALLA!
08/13/2024 02:22 AM
FBI says it is investigating hack of Trump campaign blamed on Iran
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:45 PM
5.04 magnitude earthquake hits California
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 10:47 PM
Grenade shrapnel wounds two Border Police officers at Cave of Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:40 PM
Hagari: ‘No change in guidelines’ for civilians amid Iranian threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:34 PM