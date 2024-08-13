Spanish charity rescues 54 migrants in central Mediterranean

Volunteer lifeguards from Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms rescued 54 migrants stranded on a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off the Italian island of Lampedusa on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness.

Those rescued were mainly Syrian nationals, the group said. They were later taken to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard.

The central Mediterranean is one of the most dangerous routes for refugees seeking asylum in Europe. Last year, more than 3,100 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the sea to Europe, according to data from the United Nations' refugee agency.

Open Arms said it had rescued a total of 383 people in the past four days.