Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from US

By REUTERS

Poland on Tuesday signed a contract with the US to buy 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters as it bolsters its armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the deal with the US government announced by Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the helicopters will provide new combat capabilities in terms of target engagement and reconnaissance. They will replace Poland's post-Soviet Mi-24 helicopters.

In August 2023, the US approved the sale of 96 AH-64E Apaches and related equipment to Poland for about $12 billion.

The deal provides a logistics package, including equipment for helicopter maintenance, airport and hangar equipment and technical support, a training package, and ammunition and spare parts.

Earlier this month, Poland's defense ministry signed offset deals with Boeing and General Electric worth nearly 1 billion zlotys ($255 million) to compensate for the Apache deal.

