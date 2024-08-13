Jerusalem Post
Two Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in strike in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force (IAF) eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists from the Hezbollah Southern Front on the outskirts of the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday. 

Additionally, the military identified Hezbollah terrorists operating in an observation post in the area of Har Dov. As a result, an IDF tank struck the terrorists. 

IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, August 13, 2024.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Chihine and Aalma El Chaeb, as well as an anti-tank post in Ayta ash Shab.



