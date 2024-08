The District Court of Tel Aviv confirmed the decision by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to limit access to the Lebanese website Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, a court ruling stated on Tuesday.

The court's decision regarding the request by the state to limit access to certain websites and confiscate devices used for broadcasting content from the Al Mayadeen channel cited national security concerns. The judge in the case upheld Karhi's order for a period of 45 days.