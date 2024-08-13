Jerusalem Post
Merom HaGalil Regional Council updates security guidelines after situational assessment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 13, 2024 19:31

Following security assessments, the Merom HaGalil Regional Council listed new instructions for residents on Tuesday, such as limiting gatherings and movement in the areas of Avivim, Dovev, Alma, Rehaniya, Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra, Kfar Hoshen, Bar Yohai, Meron, Or HaGanuz, and Kadita. 

Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:54 PM
Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:50 PM
Ukraine says it controls 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:19 PM
Two Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:18 PM
US to expand bird flu testing for beef in slaughterhouses
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:06 PM
Gallant says Israel is monitoring situations in Lebanon and Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:04 PM
Iran holds military drill in north of country, Mehr news agency says
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:30 PM
Tel Aviv court confirms decision to limit access to Al Mayadeen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 06:15 PM
German border controls to stay until European asylum system takes effect
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 05:06 PM
Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from US
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:56 PM
Spanish charity rescues 54 migrants in central Mediterranean
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:50 PM
Africa CDC declares mpox public health emergency of continental security
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:32 PM
Kamala Harris to detail plans to cut costs in key policy speech in NC
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:04 PM
PM denies claims that changes were made to earlier hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 03:24 PM
Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Is
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:12 AM