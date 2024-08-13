Following security assessments, the Merom HaGalil Regional Council listed new instructions for residents on Tuesday, such as limiting gatherings and movement in the areas of Avivim, Dovev, Alma, Rehaniya, Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra, Kfar Hoshen, Bar Yohai, Meron, Or HaGanuz, and Kadita.
Merom HaGalil Regional Council updates security guidelines after situational assessment
By REUTERS08/13/2024 07:50 PM
