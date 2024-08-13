Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Family requests funeral attendance for former lone soldier, reservist who passed away

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jordan Cooper, a former lone soldier and reservist from Pennsylvania who served in the Israel-Hamas war, died due to unrelated causes, his family announced on Tuesday. 

Jordan Cooper (credit: Courtesy)
Jordan Cooper (credit: Courtesy)

Cooper passed away due to an allergic reaction. His family requested that his funeral details be shared widely to allow as many people as possible to attend. 

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:15 p.m. at the Ganei Esther Cemetary in Rishon Lezion. 

Shiva mourning period details: Geulah Street 16, Tel Aviv, floor 11, apt 79 from August 14-18.

Blinken approves sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 10:19 PM
White House: US had no advance notice of Ukraine incursion into Russia
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 10:03 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down 405 freeway in West LA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 09:42 PM
Lithuania's DM: Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:53 PM
Blinken postpones Mideast visit due to Iranian response, security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 08:37 PM
More than 1,000 arrested following UK riots, police say
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:28 PM
Residents in neighborhoods near Khan Yunis, Gaza, told to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 08:26 PM
Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:54 PM
Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:50 PM
Merom HaGalil Regional Council announces security instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:30 PM
Ukraine says it controls 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:19 PM
Two Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:18 PM
US to expand bird flu testing for beef in slaughterhouses
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:06 PM
Gallant says Israel is monitoring situations in Lebanon and Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:04 PM
Iran holds military drill in north of country, Mehr news agency says
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:30 PM