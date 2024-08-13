Family requests funeral attendance for former lone soldier, reservist who passed away

Jordan Cooper, a former lone soldier and reservist from Pennsylvania who served in the Israel-Hamas war, died due to unrelated causes, his family announced on Tuesday. Jordan Cooper (credit: Courtesy)

Cooper passed away due to an allergic reaction. His family requested that his funeral details be shared widely to allow as many people as possible to attend.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:15 p.m. at the Ganei Esther Cemetary in Rishon Lezion.

Shiva mourning period details: Geulah Street 16, Tel Aviv, floor 11, apt 79 from August 14-18.