Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Eight US troops wounded in Syria drone attack last week, Pentagon says

By REUTERS

Eight US service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria last week, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, its first report of specific casualty figures in the incident.

Reuters first reported that several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts troops from the US and other countries in the US-led coalition.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday that three personnel had already returned to duty. The eight troops were treated for traumatic brain injury and smoke inhalation.

The US says its 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq are advising and assisting local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, and Ryder added that the US believed that the attack was carried out by Iran-backed forces, but the Pentagon was working to determine which one.



Related Tags
UAV Headline
US condemns Israeli security minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 12:19 AM
Two terrorists severely injured in self-explosive accident in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 11:55 PM
Lowering Mideast tensions starts with Gaza deal, says US envoy to UN
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 11:47 PM
FBI told Harris campaign it was target of a 'foreign actor influence op'
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 11:39 PM
IDF strikes two rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:40 PM
White House: US had no advance notice of Ukraine incursion into Russia
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 10:03 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down 405 freeway in West LA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 09:42 PM
Former lone soldier passes away due to causes unrelated to the war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 09:09 PM
Lithuania's DM: Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:53 PM
More than 1,000 arrested following UK riots, police say
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:28 PM
Residents in neighborhoods near Khan Yunis, Gaza, told to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 08:26 PM
Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:54 PM
Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:50 PM
Merom HaGalil Regional Council announces security instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:30 PM
Ukraine says it controls 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:19 PM