IDF temporarily closes humanitarian corridor in Gaza after Hamas fires at it

The IDF has temporarily closed the humanitarian corridor in the Rafah area because Hamas terrorists opened fire on the corridor, rendering it an active combat zone, according to the IDF.

"Terrorist activities in humanitarian areas and population centers disrupt humanitarian coordination and the distribution of aid to Gaza's residents. The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the provision of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip." The IDF added in an official statement.