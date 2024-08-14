Jerusalem Post
Police to conduct operational exercise in the Jerusalem area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The police is scheduled to conduct an operational readiness drill in the Jerusalem area and its the surroundings on Wednesday, the police reported.

The planned exercise will begin at 4:30 P.M. and will end at approximately 6:00 P.M.

During the exercise, there will be increased police and Border Police activity in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and the areas of the Jerusalem Hills and Mateh Yehuda.

The police plan to practice operational readiness and coordination among police forces and emergency response teams in the Jerusalem District for handling extreme and emergency situations.

There are no expected closures of major traffic routes during the exercise, and the public is urged to comply with instructions.

