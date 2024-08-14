Jerusalem Post
Girl with head injury from Majdal Shams rocket attack wakes up, surprising doctors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The condition of an 11-year-old child who was severely injured in Hezbollah's rocket attack on Majdal Shams in late July has improved and is she is now considered moderately injured, Rambam Health Care Campus announced on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, according to the announcement, the girl's condition improved swiftly, and on Tuesday she woke up, surprising the doctors. The girl was injured by shrapnel to the head and was operated on by Professor Muni Benifla, the head of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Unit, for several hours on the night of the injury.

She will remain hospitalized for a few more days at Ruth Children's Hospital in Rambam, according to the announcement.

Additionally, a 12-year-old child from the incident is still hospitalized at the children's hospital; he is a minor injury and is expected to be discharged to his home in the coming days.

 
