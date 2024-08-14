Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

West Bank stabbing suspect claims he wasn't at scene of attack

By SHLOMI HELER
Updated: AUGUST 14, 2024 14:48

David Hai Hasdai, one of the suspects in the assault on Rahat residents who mistakenly entered the settlement of Givat Ronen in Samaria, filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court against the extension of his detention by seven days.

Hasdai, who was arrested on Monday alongside another suspect on charges of arson and assault with a nationalist motive, initially refused to provide a statement during his interrogation by the Shin Bet but later agreed after being transferred to police questioning a few hours after his detention was extended.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held in his case, and it was decided that his detention would be shortened until this Friday. During the hearing, Hasdai claimed he was not involved in the assault and was not present at the scene when it occurred. "His conduct surrounding the event was responsible; he demonstrated resourcefulness and acted with responsibility and common sense, without violating the law or engaging in any form of assault," argued his lawyer, Attorney Nati Rom, in the appeal he filed.

 
IDF aircraft crashed off Israel's coast due to technical malfunction
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/14/2024 02:16 PM
China urges US, UK, Australia not to advance nuclear submarine
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 02:02 PM
Turkey, Iraq to hold new round of security talks in Ankara, source says
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 12:51 PM
US envoy Hochstein: Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah can avoid war
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 12:49 PM
Police arrest suspect of theft of soldier's vehicle with weapons inside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 12:47 PM
Girl with head injury from Majdal Shams rocket attack wakes up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:06 AM
Planned police operational readiness execise in Jerusalem area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:24 AM
IDF eliminates one terrorist, seize weapons in northern West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/14/2024 08:09 AM
Home Front Command to conduct military exercise in Lod region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 06:24 AM
US military destroys two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 05:20 AM
Projectiles did not impact US base in Syria, US officials say
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 12:37 AM
IDF temporarily closes humanitarian corridor in Gaza after Hamas attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 12:25 AM
US condemns Israeli security minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 12:19 AM
Two terrorists severely injured in self-explosive accident in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 11:55 PM
Lowering Mideast tensions starts with Gaza deal, says US envoy to UN
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 11:47 PM