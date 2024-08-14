West Bank stabbing suspect claims he wasn't at scene of attack

David Hai Hasdai, one of the suspects in the assault on Rahat residents who mistakenly entered the settlement of Givat Ronen in Samaria, filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court against the extension of his detention by seven days.

Hasdai, who was arrested on Monday alongside another suspect on charges of arson and assault with a nationalist motive, initially refused to provide a statement during his interrogation by the Shin Bet but later agreed after being transferred to police questioning a few hours after his detention was extended.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held in his case, and it was decided that his detention would be shortened until this Friday. During the hearing, Hasdai claimed he was not involved in the assault and was not present at the scene when it occurred. "His conduct surrounding the event was responsible; he demonstrated resourcefulness and acted with responsibility and common sense, without violating the law or engaging in any form of assault," argued his lawyer, Attorney Nati Rom, in the appeal he filed.