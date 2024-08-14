Jerusalem Post
Ukraine is advancing deeper into Russia, Zelensky says

By REUTERS

Ukraine said on Wednesday its forces had advanced further into Russia's Kursk region in the biggest foreign incursion into Russia since World War Two, posing a dilemma for President Vladimir Putin, according to US President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's forces were continuing to gain ground in the Kursk region and that they had taken another one to two kilometers on Wednesday.

"We continue to advance further in the Kursk region," Zelensky wrote in a statement on Telegram, "from one to two kilometers in various areas since the start of the day. And more than 100 Russian prisoners of war in the same period."

