US, UK and German ambassadors: 'call on all parties to reach a deal now'

The ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany made a joint statement, calling on a hostage deal to be achieved, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"We don't know how many more chances we have to bring this negotiation back together and to have a successful conclusion. The conclusion means the hostages come home; the families get to be reunited," they said.

"We stand with the hostages and their families, and we call on all parties to reach an agreement for a deal now," they added.