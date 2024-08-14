Israeli consulate launches anti-Iran and Hezbollah campaign in Times Square

The Israeli consulate in New York has initiated a campaign against Iran and Hezbollah in Times Square.

Spotted now in NYC’s Times Square: Iran and Hezbollah – partners in terror pic.twitter.com/37QfG2dDV6 — Ofir Akunis (@Ofir_Akunis) August 14, 2024

Starting today and continuing through the weekend, a video will be displayed on the iconic Manhattan screens, highlighting Hezbollah's ties to Iran in terrorist activities. Israeli consul Ofir Akunis emphasized the importance of using every available tool to expose the "axis of evil" that threatens global democracies, with Iran at its core.