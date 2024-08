Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Palestinian Authority chairman President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara on Wednesday and reaffirmed his support for the Palestinian people, according to a Wafa news agency report.

According to the report, Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire and stressed his interest in developing further Palestinian-Turkish relations. He then reiterated his country's support of the Palestinian people and their right "to the establishment of their independent state."