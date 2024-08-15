Yair Netanyahu compares attorney general to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's youngest son, compared General Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an Instagram story on Thursday.
In his post, Netanyahu used a meme format inspired by the 2002 Marvel movie Spider-Man, where the protagonist's vision is initially blurry, and after moving his glasses, his vision improves, and he can see sharply.
The post shows the protagonist without his glasses beside an image of Baharav-Miara. In the following image, the protagonist puts on his glasses, and the figure he looks at is Kim Jong-un.