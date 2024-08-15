Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Netanyahu compares attorney general to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's youngest son, compared General Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an Instagram story on Thursday.

In his post, Netanyahu used a meme format inspired by the 2002 Marvel movie Spider-Man, where the protagonist's vision is initially blurry, and after moving his glasses, his vision improves, and he can see sharply.

Screenshot of Yair Netanyahu's Instagram post. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram, Via section 27a of copyright act)
Screenshot of Yair Netanyahu's Instagram post. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram, Via section 27a of copyright act)

The post shows the protagonist without his glasses beside an image of Baharav-Miara. In the following image, the protagonist puts on his glasses, and the figure he looks at is Kim Jong-un.

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in central Israel
By AVICHAY CHAIM
08/15/2024 02:16 PM
IRGC advisor dies following injuries in Syria, says Fars
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:54 PM
Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000, Hamas-run health ministry says
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:51 PM
Netanyahu denies report he spoke to Trump about Gaza talks
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:07 PM
Approximately 40 people attempt to cross into the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:48 PM
Israeli cabinet to meet on Thursday evening at the Kirya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 09:25 AM
IDF kills two, wounds four terrorists in Balata refugee camp in West Ban
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 07:08 AM
President Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support the Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:32 AM
IDF places barriers around Jericho following report of shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:56 PM
IAF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:17 PM
Hamas official: 'Difficulties in communicating with Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:44 PM
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi acquitted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:41 PM
12 out of 90 haredim called up for enlistment arrive for recruitment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:28 PM
Committee hands in decision on Police Commissioner candidate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:27 PM
CIA director will be in Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks, source says
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 09:07 PM