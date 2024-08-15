Yair Netanyahu compares attorney general to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's youngest son, compared General Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an Instagram story on Thursday.

In his post, Netanyahu used a meme format inspired by the 2002 Marvel movie Spider-Man, where the protagonist's vision is initially blurry, and after moving his glasses, his vision improves, and he can see sharply.

Screenshot of Yair Netanyahu's Instagram post. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram, Via section 27a of copyright act)

The post shows the protagonist without his glasses beside an image of Baharav-Miara. In the following image, the protagonist puts on his glasses, and the figure he looks at is Kim Jong-un.