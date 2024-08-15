Netanyahu denies report he spoke to Trump about Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday denied a report that he had spoken the previous day with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks.

"Contrary to media reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not speak yesterday with former President Donald Trump," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

The report, in Axios, cited two US sources. One source said Trump's call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal but stressed he did not know if this was indeed what the former president told Netanyahu. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.