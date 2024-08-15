Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in central Israel

Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were captured in the streets of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut through monitoring, the Environmental Protection Ministry reported on Thursday.

Additionally, the ministry instructed all authorities in Israel, particularly those where infected mosquitoes and confirmed cases of West Nile virus have been found, to expand their monitoring and pest control efforts.

Dr. Shay Reicher, Head of the Pest and Pest Control Division at the Environmental Protection Ministry, stated: "The Ministry continues its nationwide monitoring and mosquito trapping operations to check for West Nile virus infection. Over the past week, mosquitoes carrying the virus were captured in the streets of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut."