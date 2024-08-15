Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in central Israel

By AVICHAY CHAIM

Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were captured in the streets of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut through monitoring, the Environmental Protection Ministry reported on Thursday.

Additionally, the ministry instructed all authorities in Israel, particularly those where infected mosquitoes and confirmed cases of West Nile virus have been found, to expand their monitoring and pest control efforts.

Dr. Shay Reicher, Head of the Pest and Pest Control Division at the Environmental Protection Ministry, stated: "The Ministry continues its nationwide monitoring and mosquito trapping operations to check for West Nile virus infection. Over the past week, mosquitoes carrying the virus were captured in the streets of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut."

IRGC advisor dies following injuries in Syria, says Fars
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:54 PM
Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000, Hamas-run health ministry says
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:51 PM
Yair Netanyahu likens attorney general with Kim Jong Un
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 01:10 PM
Netanyahu denies report he spoke to Trump about Gaza talks
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:07 PM
Approximately 40 people attempt to cross into the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:48 PM
Israeli cabinet to meet on Thursday evening at the Kirya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 09:25 AM
IDF kills two, wounds four terrorists in Balata refugee camp in West Ban
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 07:08 AM
President Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support the Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:32 AM
IDF places barriers around Jericho following report of shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:56 PM
IAF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:17 PM
Hamas official: 'Difficulties in communicating with Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:44 PM
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi acquitted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:41 PM
12 out of 90 haredim called up for enlistment arrive for recruitment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:28 PM
Committee hands in decision on Police Commissioner candidate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:27 PM
CIA director will be in Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks, source says
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 09:07 PM