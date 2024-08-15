Hamas spokesperson says guard who killed prisoner did so out of revenge, against instructions

A Hamas guard who allegedly killed an Israeli hostage on Monday acted 'in a vengeful manner' contrary to instructions, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"After investigating the killing of an enemy prisoner by his guard, it was found that the guard assigned to him acted in a vengeful manner contrary to instructions after receiving news of the martyrdom of his two children in one of the enemy's massacres," the statement read.

Abu Obeida added that the incident "does not represent our ethics [when] dealing with prisoners" and that tighter instructions would be given to guards. He said such incidents had happened twice.

However, he held Israel "fully responsible for all the suffering and dangers that its [hostages] are exposed to as a result of the barbaric genocide against [the Palestinian people]" Abu Obaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

On Monday, Abu Obeida announced that one hostage held by Hamas in Gaza was killed by the guard assigned to him, and another two female hostages were seriously wounded.

The terrorist group formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Reuters contributed to this report.