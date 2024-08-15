Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi: We will not tolerate the presence of Hamas in Gaza after Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a visit with new Paratrooper Brigade recruits on Thursday at the Tel HaShomer induction center, Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that the IDF will not "tolerate the presence of Hamas in the Gaza Strip" as a result of October 7.

"The Paratrooper Brigade fights in the Gaza Strip to dismantle the Hamas organization, which means killing its commanders, targeting and killing as many of its operatives as possible, and destroying Hamas's infrastructure in the Gaza Strip," Halevi stated.

After highlighting the diversity of the IDF, he said that the IDF does better work "When different people see one mission and know how to work together for that mission."



