Following military assessments, residents of the kibbutzim Kfar Giladi, HaGoshrim, Ma'ayan Baruch, Dafna, Dan, Snir, Kfar Szold, Amir, Sde Nehemia, Kfar Blum, Shamir, Neot Mordechai, Lahavot HaBashan, and Gonen have been requested to avoid gatherings, minimize movement within the communities, and stay close to protected areas, The Upper Galilee Regional Council announced, Ynet reported.
Upper Galilee council tells northern kibbutz residents to stay close to shelters
By REUTERS08/15/2024 04:59 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 03:44 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 03:14 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 02:47 PM
By AVICHAY CHAIM08/15/2024 02:16 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 01:54 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 01:51 PM
By REUTERS08/15/2024 01:07 PM