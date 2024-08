IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Yaroun and Ayta ash-Sha'b in southern Lebanon, Israel's military announced on Thursday evening.

The military added that IDF forces also carried out artillery strikes in the Deir Mimas area of southern Lebanon.

In recent hours, several launches from Lebanon into Israel were identified, some of which were intercepted, while the others landed in open areas. There are no casualties, the IDF said.