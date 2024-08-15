Jerusalem Post
Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

By REUTERS

Criminal charges have been filed against five people in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry nearly a year ago, law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

The defendants include two doctors and an assistant to Perry who were part of "a broad underground criminal network" that distributed large quantities of the prescription drug ketamine to the actor and others, US Attorney Martin Estrada said.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," Estrada said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Perry died at age 54 from "acute effects" of ketamine, a powerful sedative, in addition to other factors that caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub last October, an autopsy said. For months, Los Angeles homicide detectives and federal agents have been investigating how Perry obtained the prescription drug.

Toxicology tests found Perry's body contained dangerously high levels of ketamine, a short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties. Typically, people with that much ketamine in their systems are in general aesthesia during surgery, and being monitored by professionals, they said.

