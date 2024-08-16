IDF continues operations in Gaza Strip with airstrikes, tunnels exposed

The IDF continued its operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday by launching airstrikes and eliminating terrorists, the Israeli military said on Friday.

After rockets were launched into Israel from Khan Yunis, IDF artillery struck the area from which the launches were fired. The Israel Air Force also initiated strikes that eliminated a number of terrorists, including drone operators who have fired into Israeli territory during the war.

Over 30 terror targets, including military structures, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure, were also hit, the IDF said.

Additionally, IDF ground troops located tunnel shafts and eliminated by drone a number of terrorists who were operating near the troops in central Gaza.