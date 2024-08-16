Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF continues operations in Gaza Strip with airstrikes, tunnels exposed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF continued its operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday by launching airstrikes and eliminating terrorists, the Israeli military said on Friday.

After rockets were launched into Israel from Khan Yunis, IDF artillery struck the area from which the launches were fired. The Israel Air Force also initiated strikes that eliminated a number of terrorists, including drone operators who have fired into Israeli territory during the war.

Over 30 terror targets, including military structures, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure, were also hit, the IDF said.

Additionally, IDF ground troops located tunnel shafts and eliminated by drone a number of terrorists who were operating near the troops in central Gaza. 



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
UK police charge two after investigation into right-wing terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 09:46 AM
Russia blames US for Nord Stream attack, vows retaliation
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 08:14 AM
US forces destroy Houthi control station in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:58 AM
US condemns attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:17 AM
Eastern Taiwan rattled by second quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 02:55 AM
Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 01:08 AM
Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 12:19 AM
Hamas sees negotiations must be based on previous plan
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 11:10 PM
Government to decide on ceremony marking Oct. 7 anniversary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 08:57 PM
Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 08:26 PM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 08:00 PM
Sweden confirms first case of mpox, also first outside Africa
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 07:58 PM
Hagari: No change to Home Front Command instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 07:36 PM
Iraq postpones announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 07:22 PM
UK, French foreign ministers to travel to Israel to prevent 'all out war
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 06:46 PM