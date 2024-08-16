Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK, France condemn Settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 16, 2024 17:00

Britain and France strongly condemned attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank in statements by their respective foreign Ministries on Friday.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said at a press conference in Israel, "The scenes overnight, of the burning and the torching of buildings, of the Molotov cocktails thrown at cars, of the widespread rampage and chasing of people from their homes, is abhorrent, and I condemn it in the strongest of terms."

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement saying, "The recurrence and violence of these attacks, which are only increasing, reveal the climate of impunity in which the actions of violent settlers take place."

"France calls on Israel to take all necessary measures without delay to protect the Palestinian population and to prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. France has adopted sanctions against Israeli settlers who have been guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. It will continue to do so and to mobilize the European Union in this regard until these acts cease." 

Blinken to visit Israel on Monday, meet with Netanyahu
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 05:53 PM
Israeli delegation to depart from Doha negotiations back to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 05:23 PM
Car bomb kills man in the Galilee
By YOAV ITIEL
08/16/2024 04:57 PM
Following deadly riots, Kedumim's mayor speaks with Palestinian mayor
By SHLOMI HELLER
08/16/2024 04:53 PM
IDF finds surveillance drone near Druze village Beit Jann
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 04:20 PM
Irish police investigating if stabbing of army chaplain was terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:04 PM
Millions in the Netherlands support Israel - Geert Wilders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 03:20 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria border, GFZ says
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 01:44 PM
Woman stabbed near Bilu intersection, investigation of domestic violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 01:18 PM
Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 12:23 PM
Russia destroys Ukrainian unit armed with NATO weapons in Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 11:15 AM
IDF continues operations in Gaza Strip with airstrikes, tunnels exposed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:06 AM
UK police charge two after investigation into right-wing terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 09:46 AM
Russia blames US for Nord Stream attack, vows retaliation
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 08:14 AM
US forces destroy Houthi control station in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:58 AM