UK, France condemn Settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank

Britain and France strongly condemned attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank in statements by their respective foreign Ministries on Friday.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said at a press conference in Israel, "The scenes overnight, of the burning and the torching of buildings, of the Molotov cocktails thrown at cars, of the widespread rampage and chasing of people from their homes, is abhorrent, and I condemn it in the strongest of terms."

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement saying, "The recurrence and violence of these attacks, which are only increasing, reveal the climate of impunity in which the actions of violent settlers take place."

"France calls on Israel to take all necessary measures without delay to protect the Palestinian population and to prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. France has adopted sanctions against Israeli settlers who have been guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. It will continue to do so and to mobilize the European Union in this regard until these acts cease."