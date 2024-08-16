West Bank Israeli, Palestinian council heads agree to peace in wake of settler riot

Following the settlers' riot in the West Bank Palestinian town of Jit on Thursday night, the head of the Kedumim Council, Ozel Vatik, and Nasser Sida, the head of the neighboring Jit council, agreed on Friday that residents of the two localities should continue to live in peace.

In a statement given by the head of the Kedumim Council, the two agreed that the residents of the area should continue to live without violence from either side.

Vatik asked Sida to ensure that there were no terrorist incidents, including stone-throwing, in the village. The Kedumim Council head downplayed the events in Jit last night during the conversation.