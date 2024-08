Following hostile aircraft intrusion sirens that blared in the northern Golan Heights on Friday, two suspicious aerial targets were identified and intercepted after crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF stated.

One of the targets was intercepted by the air defense systems, and another aerial target fell in the area of Kela. There were no reported casualties.

A fire broke out in the area of ​​Kela after fragments of an interceptor fell. Fire brigades are now on the scene.