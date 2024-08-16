Jerusalem Post
'Follow the money': FM Katz questions financial links between Turkey's Erdogan and Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz suggested a connection between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas in a Friday post to X, formerly Twitter, implying the Turkish head of state was involved with the terror organization's finances.

"This week a conflict broke out between Erdogan @RTErdogan," Katz wrote. "For the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, who came to him to claim the 3 billion dollars that are in bank accounts in Turkey in their father's name, and Erdogan refused to give them the money. How did Haniyeh, born in the Shatti refugee camp, amass such a huge fortune? How many Palestinians in Gaza could live a prosperous life if the money came to them? And the main thing: what does Erdogan have to do with money? "Follow the money" is a well-known phrase. In this case the address is clear."

