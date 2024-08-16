Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel hopes US pressure will lead Hamas to accept deal

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: AUGUST 16, 2024 19:58

Israel hopes that the United States can pressure Hamas to accept the Gaza hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said on Friday after the US published a joint statement with Qatar and Egypt announcing that new talks would be held in Cairo late next week.

"Israel appreciates the efforts of the US and the mediators to dissuade Hamas from its refusal to agree to a hostage release deal.

"Israel's fundamental principles are well known to the mediators and the US," the PMO said. "Israel hopes that their pressure will lead Hamas to accept the May 27 principles so that the details of the agreement can be implemented," it stated.

IDF responds to rocket fire from Lebanon by striking Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:22 PM
Without hostage deal, Hamas demand 7-day truce for Polio vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:18 PM
FM Katz questions financial links between Turkey's Erdogan and Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
By HANNAH SARISOHN
08/16/2024 07:10 PM
Hamas official says US administration has no intention of ending Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 07:08 PM
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in north-central Nigeria
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 06:23 PM
Fire breaks out in Golan following interception of drone from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:18 PM
Israeli Air Force practices aerial refueling of fighter jets in warning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:15 PM
Blinken to visit Israel on Monday, meet with Netanyahu
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 05:53 PM
Israeli delegation to depart from Doha negotiations back to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 05:23 PM
Car bomb kills man in the Galilee
By YOAV ITIEL
08/16/2024 04:57 PM
Following deadly riots, Kedumim's mayor speaks with Palestinian mayor
By SHLOMI HELLER
08/16/2024 04:53 PM
IDF finds surveillance drone near Druze village Beit Jann
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 04:20 PM
Irish police investigating if stabbing of army chaplain was terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:04 PM
UK, France condemn Settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 03:34 PM