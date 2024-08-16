Israel hopes US pressure will lead Hamas to accept deal

Israel hopes that the United States can pressure Hamas to accept the Gaza hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said on Friday after the US published a joint statement with Qatar and Egypt announcing that new talks would be held in Cairo late next week.

"Israel appreciates the efforts of the US and the mediators to dissuade Hamas from its refusal to agree to a hostage release deal.

"Israel's fundamental principles are well known to the mediators and the US," the PMO said. "Israel hopes that their pressure will lead Hamas to accept the May 27 principles so that the details of the agreement can be implemented," it stated.