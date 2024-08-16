Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon after rockets fired over North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon, following the sirens that sounded in the upper Galilee on Friday, the IDF stated.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Maroun El Ras and Ayta ash Shab, August 16, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Sirens were sounded following the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception, the military added. 

A projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Netu'a and fell in an open area earlier on Friday.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Maroun El Ras and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, following the sirens.



