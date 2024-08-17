Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF calls for people in central Gaza to evacuate to humanitarian zone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to tell residents of the central Gaza Strip to evacuate to humanitarian zones on the coast.

"Against the backdrop of the continuous firing of rockets by Hamas and terrorist organizations from your area, the IDF will act against these terrorist elements forcefully and immediately," Adraee wrote. "For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone."

Biden says no one should undermine efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 12:11 AM
Hamas Health Ministry: First case of polio detected in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:25 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,005 - Hamas gov. media office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:22 PM
IDF responds to rocket fire from Lebanon by striking Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:22 PM
Without hostage deal, Hamas demand 7-day truce for Polio vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:18 PM
FM Katz questions financial links between Turkey's Erdogan and Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Israel says international pressure will lead Hamas to accept ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Hamas official says US administration has no intention of ending Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 07:08 PM
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in north-central Nigeria
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 06:23 PM
Fire breaks out in Golan following interception of drone from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:18 PM
Israeli Air Force practices aerial refueling of fighter jets in warning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:15 PM
Blinken to visit Israel on Monday, meet with Netanyahu
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 05:53 PM
Israeli delegation to Doha hostage negotiations returned to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 05:23 PM
Car bomb kills man in the Galilee
By YOAV ITIEL
08/16/2024 04:57 PM
Following deadly riots, Kedumim's mayor speaks with Palestinian mayor
By SHLOMI HELLER
08/16/2024 04:53 PM