IDF calls for people in central Gaza to evacuate to humanitarian zone

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to tell residents of the central Gaza Strip to evacuate to humanitarian zones on the coast.

#عاجل ‼️ الي كل المتواجدين في بلوكات 2232, 2340, 2343, 2245, 2244 ,2243, 2242, 2241, 2240 في منطقة المغازي وحارات صلاح الدين، الفاروق والأمل⭕️على خلفية اطلاق قذائف صاروخية بشكل متواصل من قبل حماس والمنظمات الإرهابية من منطقتكم، سيعمل جيش الدفاع ضد تلك العناصر الإرهابية بقوة… pic.twitter.com/M2YXukWupr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 17, 2024

"Against the backdrop of the continuous firing of rockets by Hamas and terrorist organizations from your area, the IDF will act against these terrorist elements forcefully and immediately," Adraee wrote. "For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone."