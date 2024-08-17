Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Somalia executes 10 al Shabaab insurgents, police say

By REUTERS

Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland executed 10 fighters from the Islamist militant group al Shabaab on Saturday, the region's police said in a statement.

The executions, by firing squad, in Galkayo in the state's Mudug region followed a trial of the fighters in a military court where they were sentenced to death for involvement in assassinations and bombings in several locations in Galkayo.

Police said the executed fighters "were previously sentenced to death by the supreme court of the armed forces after they were found to have committed murders in the city of Galkayo."

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents have been fighting for nearly two decades, aiming to topple Somalia's central government and establish their own rule based on the group's strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Egypt says political will all that is needed for an agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 12:25 PM
Hezbollah claims to fire over 40 rockets at Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 12:24 PM
US official: Iran to face 'cataclysmic' response for attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 12:21 PM
Iran ready to transship Russian gas through its territory, TASS says
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 11:40 AM
IDF calls for people in central Gaza to evacuate to humanitarian zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 10:30 AM
Biden says no one should undermine efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 12:11 AM
Hamas Health Ministry: First case of polio detected in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:25 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,005 - Hamas gov. media office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:22 PM
IDF responds to rocket fire from Lebanon by striking Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:22 PM
Without hostage deal, Hamas demand 7-day truce for Polio vaccines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 08:18 PM
FM Katz questions financial links between Turkey's Erdogan and Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Israel says international pressure will lead Hamas to accept ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/16/2024 07:25 PM
Hamas official says US administration has no intention of ending Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 07:08 PM
Gunmen kidnap at least 20 students in north-central Nigeria
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 06:23 PM
Fire breaks out in Golan following interception of drone from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:18 PM