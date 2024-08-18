Police investigate shooting at a vehicle in Segev Shalom

The Israel Police have launched an investigation following a report received on Saturday night about gunshots targeting a vehicle in Segev Shalom, Israel Police reported early Sunday morning.

During the incident, a man was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in critical condition, according to medical sources, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police forces from the Segev Shalom station, forensic investigators, and the Southern District were called to the scene, where they identified a crime scene and began conducting an investigation while also working to locate suspects involved in the incident.

The incident is suspected to be criminal, originating from a family feud.