Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police investigate shooting at a vehicle in Segev Shalom

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Police have launched an investigation following a report received on Saturday night about gunshots targeting a vehicle in Segev Shalom, Israel Police reported early Sunday morning.

During the incident, a man was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in critical condition, according to medical sources, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police forces from the Segev Shalom station, forensic investigators, and the Southern District were called to the scene, where they identified a crime scene and began conducting an investigation while also working to locate suspects involved in the incident.

The incident is suspected to be criminal, originating from a family feud.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Air defense units engaging Russian air attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 05:57 AM
Ferris wheel catches fire at German festival, 30 injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 04:32 AM
South Korea, Japan, U.S. leaders renew pledge to cooperate
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 04:26 AM
Trump: 'There has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 02:47 AM
Police detain one of six masked men who attempted to enter Rujeib
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 09:30 PM
Israel to receive more hostages during first phase of deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 09:01 PM
Prime Minister's Office: 'Cautious optimism' on hostage deal progress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 08:11 PM
Gunshot lightly wounds woman in the Sharon region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 07:04 PM
X to close operations in Brazil 'effective immediately'
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 06:48 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 05:32 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,074 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 02:42 PM
US official: Iran to face 'cataclysmic' response for attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 12:21 PM
Somalia executes 10 al Shabaab insurgents, police say
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 12:14 PM
Iran ready to transship Russian gas through its territory, TASS says
By REUTERS
08/17/2024 11:40 AM
IDF calls for people in central Gaza to evacuate to humanitarian zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2024 10:30 AM