West Bank terrorist attacks Israeli with hammer, IDF launches manhunt

A terrorist attacked an Israeli citizen and stole his weapon near Kedumim in the West Bank, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

Security forces were pursuing the terrorist, the IDF added.

The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, to which the victim was transferred, said the victim was in critical condition.

Earlier, United Hatzalah said the victim had sustained a serious head injury, adding that its paramedics and IDF medical corps troops treated him at the scene. The victim was subsequently evacuated to the hospital.

United Hatzalah said the victim had been likely attacked with a hammer.

United Hatzalah paramedic Shirel Popkin recounted what she saw upon arrival at the scene. "The victim is a man in his forties who has sustained severe head injuries. I administered initial medical treatment in the factory yard, assisted by an army doctor who evacuated him from the scene in an IDF armored vehicle towards an IDF intensive care ambulance that will transport him to the hospital.” United Hatzalah paramedics at the scene of the terror attack near Kedumim in the West Bank. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Residents were told to remain indoors

Israeli media reported that following the event, residents of Kedumim were told to remain in their homes and lock their doors.

This is a developing story.