Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Baltimore police arrest suspect in Jewish Museum arson

By MICHAEL STARR

A suspect in an August 6 arson at the Jewish Museum of Maryland was arrested in a SWAT raid on August 10, the Baltimore Police Department announced.

The 66-year-old male had a history of fire-related crimes, said police.

Jewish Museum of Maryland executive director Dr. Sol Davis said in an August 8 statement that a fire had been intentionally set at the front gate of the museum, and that the Baltimore Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire twenty minutes later. Davis reported that no one was injured and that the museum only suffered superficial damage.

Members of the neighboring B’nai Israel synagogue and the Baltimore Jewish Council gathered outside the site before shabbat on August 9 to show “connection,” after the incident, the Museum said on August 10 on Facebook.

The museum has being undergoing modernization renovation and reconstruction since June 12 and will be closed to the public until late 2024. 

Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:52 PM
Russian-installed mayor: Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:29 PM
State Attorney discusses investigation into Jit village riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 06:28 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 06:06 PM
Netanyahu, Blinken to meet at 11 a.m. on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 05:06 PM
Algeria to supply Lebanon with fuel to operate power stations
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 04:39 PM
Israel engaged in complex negotiations for return of hostages from Gaza
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 04:26 PM
Car explosion lightly wounds two in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 02:47 PM
Three peacekeepers injured in explosion in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL says
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 02:00 PM
Airstrike on motorcycle kills one, wounds another in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 12:33 PM
Esmail Khatib claims Iran has identified 'Mossad spies in 28 countries'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 12:20 PM
Arab media claims drone footage captured Israeli PM's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 11:46 AM
Prosecutors indict Sigal Itzkovich for murdering her son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 11:40 AM
North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:23 AM
Iraq summons UK charge d'affaires over ambassador's remarks
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 10:47 AM