PMO says 'leaks' harm advancement of hostage deal

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement regarding the hostage deal on Sunday, pointing to the leak of information as a factor that could harm the advancement of a deal, Israeli media reported.

"There are serial leaks that harm the ability to advance a deal. They claimed for months that Hamas would never agree to relinquish the end of the war as a condition for a deal and offered to give in to the organization's demand," the statement read.

"Netanyahu insists that we remain in the Philadelphia Corridor and will continue to work to promote a deal that will maximize the number of hostages alive and that will enable the achievement of the war's goals. The Prime Minister firmly stood by this fundamental demand - and Hamas has changed its position," the Prime Minister's Office added.