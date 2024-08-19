Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi, will ensure no tunnels operate - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Egyptian officials told their American counterparts that they would work to ensure that no tunnels were operating under the Philadephi corridor, which borders Gaza and Egypt, Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

According to the same report, Egypt accepted Israel's request not to set a date for the IDF's withdrawal from the corridor, which Cairo previously rejected. The two parties allegedly reached an agreement that Cairo would accept a later withdrawal on the condition that Israel reduce the number of soldiers in the area.

However, sources told Al-Akhbar that Egypt requested a full withdrawal happen as soon as possible.

Preliminary: Number of casualties from direct hit in Western Galilee
By AVI ASHKENAZI , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:18 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 04:17 AM
Joe Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 01:38 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:35 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:30 PM
American Airlines suspends Israel flights until April 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:17 PM
PMO says 'leaks' harm advancement of hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 08:24 PM
Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:52 PM
Baltimore police arrest suspect in Jewish Museum arson
By MICHAEL STARR
08/18/2024 06:42 PM
Russian-installed mayor: Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:29 PM
State Attorney discusses investigation into Jit village riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 06:28 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 06:06 PM
Netanyahu, Blinken to meet at 11 a.m. on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 05:06 PM