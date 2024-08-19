Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi, will ensure no tunnels operate - report

Egyptian officials told their American counterparts that they would work to ensure that no tunnels were operating under the Philadephi corridor, which borders Gaza and Egypt, Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

According to the same report, Egypt accepted Israel's request not to set a date for the IDF's withdrawal from the corridor, which Cairo previously rejected. The two parties allegedly reached an agreement that Cairo would accept a later withdrawal on the condition that Israel reduce the number of soldiers in the area.

However, sources told Al-Akhbar that Egypt requested a full withdrawal happen as soon as possible.