Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks

By REUTERS

It is a "decisive moment" in the Gaza ceasefire talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, describing the latest diplomatic push by Washington to strike a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war as "probably the best, maybe the last opportunity" to also get the hostages home.

Speaking before his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the top US diplomat said Washington was also working to ensure that there was no regional escalation amid concerns over a possible attack by Iran on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:54 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 08:15 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
Preliminary: Number of casualties from direct hit in Western Galilee
By AVI ASHKENAZI , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:18 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 04:17 AM
Joe Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 01:38 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:35 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:30 PM
American Airlines suspends Israel flights until April 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:17 PM
PMO says 'leaks' harm advancement of hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 08:24 PM
Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:52 PM
Baltimore police arrest suspect in Jewish Museum arson
By MICHAEL STARR
08/18/2024 06:42 PM
Russian-installed mayor: Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:29 PM