Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization

Russian prosecutors said on Monday they had designated The Clooney Foundation for Justice, a U.S. non-profit group, as an "undesirable" organization for carrying out work at "a Hollywood scale" to discredit Moscow.

The Foundation was founded by actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

The label "undesirable" has been applied to tens of foreign groups since Moscow began using the classification in 2015, and effectively bans an organization outright.

"The Foundation carries out work on a Hollywood scale aimed at discrediting Russia," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence.

"It actively supports false patriots who have left the country."